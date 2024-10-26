Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. 506,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

