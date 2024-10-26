Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 12,400 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 797,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
