Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.82. The stock had a trading volume of 115,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $252.52. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

