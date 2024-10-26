Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $184.36 and traded as high as $200.45. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $200.18, with a volume of 3,436,478 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 242.5% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

