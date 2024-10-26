Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTNM opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. Contineum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Contineum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTNM. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $356,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,642,000.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

