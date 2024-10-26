Contrasting Glucose Health (GLUC) & The Competition

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Glucose Health to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -8.14 Glucose Health Competitors $308.59 million -$49.81 million -8.81

Glucose Health’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Glucose Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health Competitors 272 555 991 74 2.46

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 51.82%. Given Glucose Health’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glucose Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -41.35% -262.14% -7.81%

About Glucose Health

(Get Free Report)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.