Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.03.

TSE CTS opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.67. The company has a market cap of C$622.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of C$651.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$645.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6884058 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$44,684.31. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

