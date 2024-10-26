Convergence Financial LLC Acquires 31,481 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Convergence Financial LLC owned approximately 1.51% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAVA opened at $64.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

