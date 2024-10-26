Convergence Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $152.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

