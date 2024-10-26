Convergence Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Convergence Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $392.57 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $395.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.20.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

