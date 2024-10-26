Cooksen Wealth LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cooksen Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 3.7% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 659.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,001,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,858,000 after buying an additional 57,124 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

