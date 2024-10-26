Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,955,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

