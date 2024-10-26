COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 287.4% in October

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,900 shares, a growth of 287.4% from the September 30th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.0 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance
CSDXF remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile
