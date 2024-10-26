COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 287.4% in October

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,900 shares, a growth of 287.4% from the September 30th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance

CSDXF remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

