Country Club Bank Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 77.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

TECK opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

