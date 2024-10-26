Country Club Bank Has $3.57 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Club Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 365,643 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 261,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 485,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,461,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $71.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.