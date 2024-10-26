Country Club Bank Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Country Club Bank decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

