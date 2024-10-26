Country Club Bank Purchases 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.22.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $292.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

