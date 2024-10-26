Country Club Bank Sells 436 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after buying an additional 237,092 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $567.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

