Country Club Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Country Club Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,446,000 after buying an additional 343,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

