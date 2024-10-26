Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 6,393 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 153.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAAY. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

