Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,741 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after buying an additional 550,840 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,519,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.36. 5,020,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,529. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

