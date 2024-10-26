Covenant Partners LLC Has $202,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.3 %

TEAM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,422. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of -299.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,437,719.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,437,719.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

