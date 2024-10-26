Covenant Partners LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.85. 193,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $80.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

