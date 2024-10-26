Craig Hallum Upgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to “Strong-Buy”

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 10.0 %

APYX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 105.45% and a negative net margin of 57.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 148.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

