Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 96.1% in October

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRARY

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 330,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,167. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.