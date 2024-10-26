Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 96.1% in October

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRARY
Crédit Agricole Trading Down 1.1 %
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crédit Agricole
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.