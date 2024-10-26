Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.37 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $140.20 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000410 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

