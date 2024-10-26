Critical Review: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) versus Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaya and AbCellera Biologics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $200,000.00 4.54 $1.61 million $0.02 2.05 AbCellera Biologics $33.05 million 24.20 -$146.40 million ($0.52) -5.23

Kaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AbCellera Biologics. AbCellera Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

61.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kaya and AbCellera Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 260.23% -9.79% 652.87% AbCellera Biologics -463.77% -13.40% -10.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kaya and AbCellera Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A AbCellera Biologics 0 1 3 0 2.75

AbCellera Biologics has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 279.90%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Kaya.

Risk & Volatility

Kaya has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbCellera Biologics has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaya beats AbCellera Biologics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc. builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets; and strategic collaboration with Biogen Inc. to discover therapeutic antibodies for neurological conditions, as well as collaboration with Viking Global Investors and ArrowMark Partners. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

