Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 242,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Copart by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 87,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Copart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 56,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.