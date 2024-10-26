Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $95,882,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $363.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.63. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.55 and a 1 year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.17.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,945 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

