Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

Vistra Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $143.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

