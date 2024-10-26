Cromwell Holdings LLC Sells 125 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 28.4% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19,722.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,870,000 after purchasing an additional 357,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.24 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.39.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

