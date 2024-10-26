Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $6.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00037900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

