Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $108.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

