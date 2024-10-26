Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.81 Per Share

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Crown Place VCT’s previous dividend of $0.78. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

CRWN opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.27. Crown Place VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31.50 ($0.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.09.

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

