Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.81 Per Share

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Crown Place VCT’s previous dividend of $0.78. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Crown Place VCT Stock Performance
CRWN opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.27. Crown Place VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31.50 ($0.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.09.
About Crown Place VCT
