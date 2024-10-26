CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) has recently disclosed its financial results for the quarter ending on September 30, 2024. The Maryland corporation released an earnings press release, an investor presentation, and a supplemental disclosure package on October 24, 2024. Copies of these documents, including the press release (Exhibit 99.1), investor presentation (Exhibit 99.2), and supplemental disclosure package (Exhibit 99.3), have been attached to their SEC filing.

According to the filing, the information shared by CTO Realty Growth in this report is being furnished and is not to be considered as “filed” for Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Section 18 purposes. It also clarifies that the data provided should not be integrated into any registration statement or document under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act without explicit reference.

Additionally, on the same day, the company made another disclosure in accordance with Regulation FD. Alongside the earnings press release, an investor presentation, and a supplemental disclosure package related to the financial results for the quarter, the corresponding documents were attached as Exhibits 99.1, 99.2, and 99.3, respectively.

CTO Realty Growth mentions in the filing that the material distributed shouldn’t be seen as a mandatory action as per Regulation FD or other securities laws. It also states that the company is not under any obligation to update this information in the future. Like the previous report, the data in this section is considered as furnished and not deemed to be filed under the Exchange Act, unless explicitly referenced.

The filing also includes the relevant financial statements and exhibits related to the disclosure:

– Exhibit 99.1: Earnings Press Release dated October 24, 2024

– Exhibit 99.2: Investor Presentation dated October 24, 2024

– Exhibit 99.3: Supplemental Disclosure Package

Moreover, an interactive data file is embedded within the Inline XBRL document as part of the exhibit list.

Philip R. Mays, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of CTO Realty Growth, Inc., signed the filing on behalf of the company on October 24, 2024.

This announcement provides insights into CTO Realty Growth’s financial performance for the latest quarter while emphasizing the significance of the disclosed materials within the SEC filing.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

