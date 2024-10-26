Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $293,699,000.

NYSE GEV opened at $293.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.95 and a 200-day moving average of $188.73. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $298.81.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

