Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $329.17 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $340.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

