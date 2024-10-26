CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 387,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,547. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.