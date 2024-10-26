CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CV Sciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 387,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,547. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
CV Sciences Company Profile
