CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

CVB Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. 590,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,553. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.