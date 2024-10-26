CWC Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in H&R Block by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in H&R Block by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at $56,332,168.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $60.04 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

