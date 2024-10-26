CWC Advisors LLC. Invests $412,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,838 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 102,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $170.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.