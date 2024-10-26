CWC Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 270 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.