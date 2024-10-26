CWC Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGND. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 514,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,350 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,367,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $111.82 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $159,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,613 shares of company stock worth $5,255,692 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.