Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 46.1% in October

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the September 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.0 days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $24.91 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.50.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
