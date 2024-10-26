Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 46.1% in October

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the September 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $24.91 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.