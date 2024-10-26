Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNKEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

