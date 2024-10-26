Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Update

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.57% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEMZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 2,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

