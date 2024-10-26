Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Denny's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.