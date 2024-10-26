DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $951 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.91 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.510 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,741. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -74.42%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.