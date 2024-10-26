DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

