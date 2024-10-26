DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
