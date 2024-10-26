DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $994.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

